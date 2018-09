Cabinet Suggesting Rada To Oblige NBU To Transfer UAH 45.6 Billion Of Profit To State Budget In 2019

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine suggests that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine oblige the National Bank of Ukraine to transfer UAH 45.6 billion of its profit to the state budget in 2019.

This follows from the bill 9000 On State Budget for 2019 registered at the Ukrainian Parliament on September 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds will be transferred under respective timetable approved by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2015, the central bank had to transfer UAH 60.5 billion to the state budget, UAH 38 billion in 2016, UAH 44.4 billion in 2017, and has transferred UAH 44.6 billion to the state budget since January 1, 2018.