The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine suggests that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine raise financing of the Central Election Commission 10 times to UAH 4.9 billion in 2019, inter alia by allocating UAH 2.4 billion for the upcoming presidential election and UAH 2 billion for the parliamentary election.

This follows from the bill 9000 On State Budget for 2019 registered at the Ukrainian Parliament on September 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the next regular presidential election are scheduled for March 31, 2019 and Verkhovna Rada election - for October 27, 2019.