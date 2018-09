The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the draft state budget for 2019 with revenues of UAH 1.01 trillion and outlays of UAH 1.09 trillion.

Bill No.9000 was registered at the Verkhovna Rada on September 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the draft state budget for 2019, the revenues of the state budget of UAH 1,008.375 billion will include revenues of the general fund of UAH 916.147 billion and revenues of the special fund of UAH 92.227 billion. The outlays of the state budget of UAH 1,094.368 billion will include outlays of the general fund of UAH 993.406 billion and outlays of the special fund of UAH 100.961 billion.

The deficit of the state budget shall not exceed UAH 89.989 billion (UAH 69.617 billion of the general fund and UAH 20.372 billion of the special fund of the state budget).

According to the draft state budget for 2019, the state debt shall not exceed UAH 2,060.101 billion at the end of 2019 and the guaranteed state debt shall not exceed UAH 388.630 billion at the end of 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the draft state budget for 2019 is based on the forecast of GDP growth of 3% and inflation forecast of 7.4%.