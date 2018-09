The cassation administrative court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine has found lawful a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to strip deputy immunity from Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko.

This is said in a ruling of the Supreme Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ruling reads that MP Savchenko challenged the lawfulness of the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada in June 2018. She also challenged the lawfulness of the Parliament's resolution to give its consent to arrest of MP Savchenko.

The Supreme Court rejected the arguments of MP Savchenko and found the resolutions lawful.

The Supreme Court has denied MP Savchenko satisfying her lawsuit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported a motion of the Prosecutor General's Office and stripped deputy immunity from Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko.

The Parliament also gave its consent to arrest of MP Nadiya Savchenko.