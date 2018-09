The main investigation department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) under the supervision of the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office has completed investigation within a case on organizing the failed assassination of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko.

The press service of the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the investigation has established that in the period from April 6 to May 30 Ukrainian citizens Borys Herman and Viacheslav Pyvovarnyk on order of secret services of Russia were organizing assassination of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko who had to leave Russia because of threats to his life.

The statement reads that Viacheslav Pyvovarnyk provided Borys Herman with money and information for organizing the assassination.

For organizing this and other crimes Borys Herman had in his house 12 units of weaponry, including grenade launcher, Kalashnikov machine guns and rifles, and ammunition.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies continue investigation to establish other people, including in Russia, involved in organization of terrorist attacks in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has sentenced Borys Herman, who is suspected of organizing the failed assassination of Russian opposition journalist Babchenko, to 4.5 years in prison after a deal with investigators.