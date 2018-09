The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has documented 11 arrests in Crimea without any legal grounds since September 2017.

The mission’s head Fiona Frazer announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Arbitrary arrests and detentions continued under the Russian Federation occupation. Within the past ten months we documented 11 arrests that did not have basis in any existing legal framework. Often victims were held incommunicable order for periods of undocumented detention before any formalized arrest took place. Victims who were released often describe physical violence and torture committed against them," she said during the presentation of the of the 2nd UN report on human rights situation in Crimea covering the period from September 13, 2017, to June 30, 2018.

Frazer expressed concerns about health of all Ukrainians arrested and convicted in Crimea, including those on hunger strike.

"While every person can potentially be a victim, Crimean Tatars, indigenous people in Crimea, are disproportionally affected. One displaced Crimean Tatar women we interviewed in Odesa told us 'everyone could get in trouble there, especially Crimean Tatars.' Crimean Tatars were targeted in about 80% of house searches and Federal Security Service raids on private property in Crimea," she said.

She said the report the mission presented detailed dozens of human rights and international human law violations.

According to her, having analyzed the situation in Crimea the mission concluded that Russia has disregarded its international obligations as an occupying power in violation of the international humanitarian law: Russia imposed its legislation on the peninsular and held presidential elections there in March 2018; the Russian Federation conscripted the Crimean men into its armed forces - 12,000 since 2015 - prosecuting those who did not want to serve; Russia transfers detainees and prisoners to its territory; Russia deported Crimean residents to the mainland Ukraine or third countries; the Russian Federation organized and encouraged parts of its population, in particular state employees, to relocate to Crimea.

