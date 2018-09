MyWay Airlines (Georgia) launches the Kyiv - Tbilisi (Georgia) flight from October 5.

The Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region) announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Friday, October 5, 2018, the SE Boryspil International Airport will meet the inaugural flight of new Georgian Myway Airlines. Scheduled flights will be carried out along the route Tbilisi - Kyiv - Tbilisi", the statement reads.

It is noted that at the initial stage the airline will perform two flights a week (on Mondays and Fridays) on an Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

From October 24, Myway Airlines will add one more flight on Wednesdays.

The airport announced its readiness to accept the first flight of the airline.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the company opened flights from Kharkiv to Tbilisi and Batumi.

In January, MyWay Airlines received an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), and in February - a certificate of transportation.

Myway Airlines was founded in 2017 and is part of the Hualing group of airlines (China).

At the first stage of development of the route network, the airline intends to begin flights to the Middle East and CIS countries, at the second stage - to open new routes for priority destinations in Western and Eastern Europe, at the third stage - to begin flights to China and the United States.

At the moment the fleet consists of four Boeing 737-800 aircraft.