NACB And SACPO Decide Not Arrest Omelian

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have decided not to arrest Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring incorrect information.

A representative of anti-corruption agencies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"[The anti-corruption agencies] have decided not to arrest Omelian," he said.

According to the representative, the offences Omelian is suspected of are not grave crimes.

The anti-corruption agencies are preparing documents on a measure of preventive punishment for Omelian.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, the NACB officially notified Omelian of his being suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring incorrect information.