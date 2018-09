EU Council Extends Sanctions Against 155 Individuals, 44 Legal Entities Due To Threats To Territorial Integrit

The Council of the European Union has extended its sanctions against 155 individuals and 44 legal entities for the actions that undermine or threaten territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine until March 15, 2019.

Press service of the EU Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective decision will be made public via the official journal of the EU on September 14.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on July 31, the decision of the EU to impose sanctions against six companies involved in construction of the bridge across the Kerch Strait took effect.