On September 5, 2018, the Kyiv Appeal Court ordered to freeze shares of Prominvestbank, Sberbank, and VTB Bank (all are based in Kyiv).

This is said in court ruling No.796/165/18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Kyiv Appeal Court also prohibits liquidation or reorganization of the legal entity and any actions aiming at sale of property owned by the financial institutions.

The court ruling follows lawsuits from a number of companies, including Aerobud, the limited liability company Privatoffis, the limited liability company Everest Estate, the limited liability company Zhysa Television and Radio Company, LLC Krym Development, LLC Financial Capital asset management company, LLC Financial Vector asset management company.

The companies are linked with businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, former co-owner of PrivatBank.

The companies filed their lawsuits following an award of the arbitration in the Hague of May 2, 2018, on collecting compensations from the Russian Federation for real estate seized in the Crimea.

Russia violated an agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the government of the Russian Federation on mutual protection of investment of November 27, 1998. The arbitration ordered to collect from Russia USD 139 million.

The arbitration said the Russian Federation owns some assets in Ukraine which can be collected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2018, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko enacted by a presidential decree a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to extend sanctions for a year against banks with Russian state capital.