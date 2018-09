Nasalyk: Energy and Coal Industry Ministry Not Taking Part In Negotiations With IMF On Gas Price For Populatio

Energy and Coal Industry Minister of Ukraine Ihor Nasalyk confirms the price of natural gas for households will grow soon but he does not know which will be the price as the ministry does not take part in the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The minister sad this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The prime minister [Volodymyr Groysman] has said we cannot help holding constructive negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Thus, there will be a higher price. How much higher I cannot say as I am not taking part in the negotiations," he said.

He notes that the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry does not take part in the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, including on the gas price for households.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that the issue of raising gas prices is on the agenda again.

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended until October 2018 its resolution No. 187 that imposes on the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company and regional gas supply companies the special obligation to supply natural gas to households and heating utilities without changing the current prices.

This means that the price at which natural gas is supplied to households and heating utilities will remain unchanged at UAH 4,942 per thousand cubic meters and the price at which it is supplied to the end user will remain unchanged at UAH 6,958 per thousand cubic meters (including VAT and other fees) until September 1

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the resolution No. 187 until August in late May.

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the resolution No. 187 until June 1 on March 28.