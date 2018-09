Defense: Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko Convicted In Russia Ready To Write Petition For Pardon

The defense of Ukrainian journalist Roman Suschenko sentenced to 12 years in prison in the Russian Federation says he is ready to write a petition for pardon.

Public Defender Mark Feygin said this live on Priamyi television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Roman, by the way, is ready to write this paper, the petition for pardon. I see no problem in this and Roman agrees with me, as it is not important what you write. It is important to come to Kyiv," he said.

Public Defender Feygin emphasizes that Suschenko does not admit his guilt and his petition for pardon will not mean the opposite.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation rejected an appeal against Ukrainian journalist Roman Suschenko’s 12-year prison sentence.

The Moscow municipal court sentenced Suschenko to 12 years in a maximum-security penal colony for espionage on June 4, 2018.

Operatives from the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) detained Suschenko on September 30, 2016, on suspicion of espionage.

The FSB considers Suschenko an employee of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate.