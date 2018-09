The Basmanny District Court of Moscow has extended the freezing of assets belonging to the Roshen corporation's Lipetsk confectionery factory until December 13, 2018.

The press service of the corporation said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Some Russian media have reported that the Lipetsk confectionery factory may be transferred to the Slavianka confectionery association.

Roshen notes it has not received any proposals on purchase of the Lipetsk confectionery factory.

"If there are any discussions of the future of the confectionery factory at a local level, we do not know about them and we are not involved in the discussions," the press service said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2016, Basmanny District Court of Moscow ordered to freeze 14 real estate, including a warehouse for finished goods, four workshops, an auxiliary building, and seven land plots with a total area of more than 700,000 square meters, within a case on allegedly embezzlement of RUB 180 million from the Russian state budget through illegal VAT reimbursement.

The Roshen Corporation says the Russian Federal Tax Service is unjustifiably attempting to collect more than RUB 150 million in additional taxes on the Roshen Trading House (Lipetsk, Russia).

In January 2017, Roshen decided to stop production at the Lipetsk confectionery factory.

Roshen Corporation includes Kremenchuk, two Vinnytsia, Kyiv confectioneries, Mariupol confectionery (which shareholders decided to liquidate) in Ukraine, Lipetsk-based Likonf confectionery (Russia), Klaipeda confectionary UAB Roshen (Lithuania), and Bonbonetti Choco factory (Hungary).

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is the ultimate beneficiary owner of the Roshen Group; in April 2016 the ICU investment company announced the completion of the transfer of the share of Poroshenko in the Roshen confectionery to the trust of Rothschild Trust company.

Later, President Poroshenko said that he does not influence on his assets in Roshen.