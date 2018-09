The Supreme Court of Russia has rejected an appeal against Ukrainian journalist Roman Suschenko’s 12-year prison sentence.

Yulia Suschenko, the daughter of the Ukrainian journalist, wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The sentence has taken effect.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, 2018, a Russian court in Moscow refused to authorize the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights representative Liudmyla Denisova permission to visit Ukrainian journalist Roman Suschenko, who is serving a jail sentence in Russia.

The Moscow municipal court sentenced Suschenko to 12 years in a maximum-security penal colony for espionage on June 4, 2018.

Operatives from the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) detained Suschenko on September 30, 2016, on suspicion of espionage.

The FSB considers Suschenko an employee of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate.