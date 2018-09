Former Russian Presidential Candidate And Anchorwoman Sobchak To Take Part In YES Annual Meeting In Kyiv Septe

Russian anchorwoman Ksenia Sobchak, former Russian presidential candidate, will take part in the 15th Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kyiv, which will take place September 13-15.

YES announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Sobchak will take part in panel discussions on September 15.

The statement reads that plenary sessions of the 15th YES Annual Meeting will start with a speech by President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on September 14.

According to the statement, the plenary sessions of the 15th YES Annual Meeting will be closed by Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman's speech on September 15.

Participants in the panel discussions of the second day include Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, Civil Position party leader Anatalii Hrytsenko.

The first day of the conference will cover the issues of fake news and interference in elections, influence of trade wars on the world economy, creation of a digital community. Special attention will be paid to the promise of blockchain technologies.

The concluding panel of the first day will feature an in depth discussion on creating a digital society with President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid.

Participants in the panels will also include Alejandro Alvargonzález, Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy of NATO, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, Franco Frattini, President of SIOI, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the Transdniestrian Settlement Process, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Secretary General of NATO (2009-2014), Condoleezza Rice, 66th U.S. Secretary of State (2005-2009), Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute and former UK Prime Minister, and Manuel Valls, former Prime Minister of the French Republic (2014 – 2016).

The second day of the 15th YES Annual Meeting will focus on various economic, political and security issues of Eastern Europe and Eurasia.

in particular, participants will discuss the future of Ukraine, the destiny of Minsk agreements in the broad context of the long-term perspectives for Eastern European region, the issue of NordStream 2 in the context of Ukraine’s and Europe’s interests, and the future of Russia after Putin. Special session will be devoted to impact investing and its ability to overcome poverty.

One of speakers of the panel will be Kurt Volker, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations. Participants will also include Michael McFaul, U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation (2012-2014), and Aleksander Kwaśniewski, former President of Poland (1995-2005).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will elect its president on March 31, 2019.