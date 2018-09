IKEA Decides To Open Store At Ocean Mall In Kyiv In 2019

IKEA (the Kingdom of Sweden) has decided to open its first store in Ukraine at the Ocean Mall in Kyiv in 2019.

IKEA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukraine will become one of the first markets on which IKEA is opening its store in a new format.

Such stores have already been opened in the French Republic, the United Kingdom, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States, and the People's Republic of China.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, IKEA has confirmed its plans to enter the Ukrainian market and said it was eyeing the opportunity to open production in Ukraine.

IKEA was founded by Ingvar Kamprad in Sweden in 1943.