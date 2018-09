The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces has increased the presence of the army on the coast of the Azov Sea.

Serhii Popko, the commander of the land forces, wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the army takes measures to provide absolute control of the situation in the region. The army supports actions of the Ukrainian ships to provide reliable protection of the coast of the Azov Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has decided to strengthen Ukraine’s naval presence in the Sea of Azov.