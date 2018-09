The Samopomich Association faction at the Kyiv City Council has dissolved itself.

Faction chairperson Serhii Husovskyi has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Press service of the part noted that all the members who voted for corrupt laws would be withdrawn starting Tuesday.

Earlier, the executive council of the Samopomich Association party decided to expel Kyiv City Council members Oleksii Rudenko, Serhii Kharchuk, Vadym Vasylchuk and faction chairperson Serhii Husovskyi as the party members.

The said members previously supported the decision of the Kyiv City Council to allocate land plots in Kyiv to relatives of their colleague, Roman Marchenko.

The Samopomich Association faction in the Kyiv City Council accuses Lviv City Mayor / Party Leader, Andrii Sadovyi, of putting pressure on the members.

City Council member Vadym Vasylchuk has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Samopomich Association initiates withdrawal of the Kyiv City Council Roman Marchenko suspected of involvement in corrupt allocation of land plots in Kyiv.