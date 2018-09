SACPO, NACB Preparing Recommendation On Withdrawal Of MP Immunity From Liashko - Source

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) are preparing recommendations on withdrawal of parliamentary immunity from Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleh Liashko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the report, Liashko is about to be brought to justice under Articles 366-1 and 368-2 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

Articles 366-1 envisions crimes connected to declaration of unfair information and Article 368-2 envisions unlawful enrichment.

The SACPO and NACB do not provide their comments on the information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2017, the NACB verified the fact of winning of UAH 571,000 in the Ukrainian National Lottery by Liashko.