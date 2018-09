In September, the KFund charity fund of Vasyl Khmelnytsky is opening an entrepreneurship school in Kyiv .

Khmelnytskyi said this at a meeting with the entrepreneurs who's becаme the first visitors of the school in Kyiv.

According to him, a well-known Ukrainian investor will teach his own course at the school.

"Small and medium business is the major driver of the country's economy. It creates millions of jobs. I consider it necessary to support and facilitate the development of that field as well as to raise the level of entrepreneurs knowledge in Ukraine. Entrepreneurship is a huge system that demands you have the knowledge of marketing, management, and being able to do something with your own hands. That is a difficult, but very fascinating way", - Khmelnytsky said.

60 people attende to the school. It was both beginner entrepreneurs and those ones who already have their own business, those who would like to develop it with the help of our business-coaches. The school has been operating in Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Bila Tserkva for over two years already. Hundreds of entrepreneurs have graduated from the school since that time. In Cherkasy, the project was supported by the regional state administration and became very popular there. The school teachers are practicing entrepreneurs, representatives of the leading Ukrainian business schools, as well as the professionals having expertise in organizational, restructuring, advisory assistance to small and medium enterprises.

Vasyl Khmelnytsky is the founder of the UFuture investment group. The group is mainly engaged in development projects on innovations, green energy and pharmaceutics. The Khmelnytsky's key investment projects are the UNIT.City and LvivTech.City innovation parks, Bila Tserkva industrial park, Kyiv airport, as well as UDP Renewables, which is one of the leading companies on the solar generation market of Ukraine. Besides, Vasyl Khmelnytsky is an initiator of the Kyiv International Economic Forum, founder of the UNIT Factory and Lean Institute Ukraine (LIU) educational projects, and the Entrepreneurship School. Besides, he heads the supervisory board of the Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute national technical university.