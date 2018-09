Poroshenko Increases Period Of Military Conscription In 2018 From 2 To 3 Months

President Petro Poroshenko has increased the period of conscription into the military in 2018 from two to three months.

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 274 dated September 10, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The next wave of military conscription this year was recently scheduled for the periods of April-May and October-November.

Male citizens who are fit for military service (aged from 20 to 27) will be drafted into the military in the period of October-December.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has established the number of people subject to military conscription in the period of April-May at 15,200.