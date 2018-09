Russia's FSB Reports About Arrest Of Russian Citizen Described As Member Of ISIS For Allegedly Preparing Murde

The FSB of Russia reports about arrest in Russia of Russian citizen Mejid Magomedov, who is introduced as a member of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, on suspicion of preparing murder of one of leaders of militants of the so-called Donetsk's People's Republic, who lives in Smolensk region of Russia, allegedly on order of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Right Sector, a political party in Ukraine.

The press service of FSB announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that Russian citizen Mejid Magomedov, born in Dagestan in 1988, was arrested by the FSB of Russia in Smolensk region on September 9.

The statement reads that the murder of one of leaders of "militants" of the so-called "Donetsk's People's Republic" was ordered by the Security Service of Ukraine and leaders of the Right Sector.

According to the FSB, Magomedov arrived in Ukraine early in 2018 to resolve some issues with representatives of the Islamic States. The statement reads that the representatives of the Islamic States introduced him to representatives of the SBU and the Right Sector.

"In the course of the further contacts with employees of the Ukrainian secret services Mejid Magomedov got an order to terminate a commander of one of units of the armed forces of the DPR living in Smolensk region," reads the statement.

The statement reads that Magomedov arrived in Smolensk region to commit the murder and was arrested there. According to the statement, he had a bomb and a pistol.

According to the statement, Magomedov says Ukrainian secret services actively help militants of the Islamic State by providing finance and weapons for organization of terrorist attacks in the territory of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has confirmed the death of Oleksandr Zakharchenko, the chief of the so-called "DPR". who was killed by an explosion in a café in Donetsk on August 31.

Russia says the Ukrainian authorities were engaged in the murder of Zakharchenko.