SBU Finds Secret Document In Office Of Captain Vaskovskyi Suspected Of Work For Russia's FSB On Cooperation Be

The Security Service of Ukraine has found a secret document concerning cooperation between secret services of Ukraine and the United Kingdom during a search in the office of captain Andrii Vaskovskyi suspected of being an agent of the FSB of Russia.

This is said in materials of a Ukrainian court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court materials read that the SBU wanted the court to arrest things found in the office of captain Vaskovskyi of the counterespionage department of the SBU.

Vaskovskyi is suspected of cooperation with the FSB since 2016.

The secret document concerning cooperation between secret services of Ukraine and the United Kingdom is dated April 2018.

The cooperation of secret services of Ukraine and the United Kingdom concerned a specific legal entity and an individual.

The court also arrested two mobile phones of the suspect, his notebook, five memory sticks, and 11 hard disc drives.

The suspect was arrested on August 13 and detained on August 18.

