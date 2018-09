NACP Uncovers Violations In Ombudsperson Denisova’s E-Declarations, Asks NACB To Investigate

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has uncovered violations in the electronic asset declarations that the parliament’s human rights representative Liudmyla Denisova filed for the period of 2015-2017 and asked the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to investigate.

The NACP announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NACP approved the results of the full verification of Denisova's declarations on Friday.

The agency uncovered signs of the offenses punishable under Article 366-1 of the Ukrainian Penal Code (declaration of false information) in Denisova's declarations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament elected Denisova as its human rights representative in March.