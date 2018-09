NBU Invites Another Tender On Building Data Processing Center For UAH 339.1 Million

The National Bank of Ukraine has invited another tender for construction of a data processing center in the territory of its banknote printing and minting works for UAH 339.135 million.

This is said in the tender documents of the central bank published in the ProZorro electronic system of public procurements, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The period for challenging the terms of the tender is until October 4.

The deadline for applications is October 8.

The start of the auction will be on November 13, 2018.

The period for performing all works cannot exceed 510 calendar days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank has invited two tenders on construction of a data processing center.