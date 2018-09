Cash Dollar Sell Rate Down 4.80 Kopecks To 28.3660 UAH/USD, Buy Rate Down 4.00 Kopecks To 28.0392 UAH/USD Augu

In the period of August 31 - September 7, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices decreased by 4.80 kopecks to 28.3660 UAH/USD, 0and the buy rate decreased by 4.00 kopecks to 28.0392 UAH/USD.

The Ukrainian News Agency learned from BIN.ua.

The average Euro buy rate decreased by 12.45 kopecks to 32.4234 UAH/EUR, and the sell rate decreased by 17.78 kopecks to 33.0534 UAH/EUR.

Cash exchange rates:

USD EUR RUB 10 Buy Sale Buy Sale Buy Sale Average exchange rate as at September 7 28.0392 28.3660 32.4234 33.0534 3.6600 4.2200 As against August 31 -0.0400 -0.0480 -0.1245 -0.1778 -0.0600 -0.0400

