Poroshenko To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On September 18

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko intends to deliver his annual address to the Verkhovna Rada on September 18.

Sources in the Presidential Administration and the Verkhovna Rada said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The address of the President is planned for Tuesday of the next plenary session week," a source in the Verkhovna Rada said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Poroshenko delivered his most recent annual address to the Verkhovna Rada on September 7, 2017.