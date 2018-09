NBU Expecting Prices Of Gas and Utility Services For Households To Grow 25% In 2018

The National Bank of Ukraine expects that the prices of natural gas and utility services will grow by 25% by the end of 2018.

Dmytro Solohub, deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, announced this at a press conference in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our forecast has not changed. We are expecting the growth in gas price of 25% this year," he said.

This will add to the inflation 0.5 p.p..

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the prices of natural gas and utility services will grow by 15% in 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank has raised the discount rate by 0.5 percentage points to 18.0%.