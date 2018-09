The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported proposals of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on a law criminalizing the smuggling of timber.

With 226 votes required, 246 lawmakers voted for repeat second reading of relevant draft law (No. 5495), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parliament toughened the punishment for smuggling of timber by stipulating in the draft law that transportation of unprocessed timber across the border or its concealment from customs officials is punishable by imprisonment for three-five years.

A repeat smuggling offence or smuggling involving collusion by a group of persons or an official abusing his or her official position and authority is punishable by imprisonment for 5-10 years plus confiscation of property (10-12 years plus confiscation of property if committed by an organized group of persons or on an especially large scale).

According to the document, the law will enter into force on January 1, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko vetoed a law limiting the annual volume of logging to 25 million cubic meters for the duration of the moratorium on export of unprocessed timber and criminalizing the smuggling of timber.

On July 3, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill limiting the annual volume of logging to 25 million cubic meters for the duration of the moratorium on export of unprocessed timber and criminalizing the smuggling of timber.