The mission of the International Monetary Fund led by Ron van Rooden has begun to work in Ukraine.

The Kyiv office of the IMF said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

It has been reported that the IMF mission will be in Kyiv September 6-19 to discuss recent economic events and the economic policies of the Ukrainian government.

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine has said a technical mission of the International Monetary Fund will arrive in Ukraine also.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine predicts a tranche of USD 2 billion from the International Monetary Fund in 2018.