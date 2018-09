Court Orders Detention Of Geology Service Acting Head Foschiy On Bribery Suspicion, Sets Bail At UAH 106,000

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered detention of the State Geology and Mineral Resources Service’s acting Chairman Mykola Foschiy on suspicion of accepting a bribe of USD 3,000 and set bail at UAH 105,720.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office announced this to the Ukrainian News agency.

The court made the relevant decisions on Wednesday.

Foschiy has been served with notice of suspicion of committing a crime punishable under Article 368 of the Penal Code (gaining undue benefit).

The prosecutor's office asked the court to authorize Foschiy’s arrest and set bail at UAH 148,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, prosecutors accuse Foschiy of demanding and receiving a bribe of USD 3,000 from a company representative for assistance in obtaining a package of documents required for mining peat.