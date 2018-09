The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) has instructed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to investigate Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk for making a false declaration.

The press service of the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Prosecutor-General’s Office has entered information about a criminal offense punishable under Article 366-1 of the Penal Code into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations based on justified findings by the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption," the statement states.

According to the statement, the NAPC recently sent the relevant findings to the NACB, but pre-trial investigations were not launched.

A source in the NAPC told the Ukrainian News agency that the Prosecutor General's Office has opened proceedings and sent the relevant materials to the NACB for investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NAPC approved the results of a full audit of Nasalyk's electronic asset declaration for 2016 in December 2017.

The NAPC established that the amount that Nasalyk stated differed from the actual amount by more than 250 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons (one subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons amounted to UAH 1,762 as of December 1).

However, the NACB did not uncover cases of declaration of false information by Nasalyk.