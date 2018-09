Ex-Acting State Fiscal Service Head Prodan To Take Part In Tender For Service's Head

Former acting chairperson of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, Myroslav Prodan, intends to take part in the tender for the position of the Service's head.

Prodan has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted he understood that the tender would draw attention of the society, businesses and Ukraine's international partners.

"We’re likely to see attempts to politicize the whole process on the eve of the presidential election," Prodan said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 5, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Prodan as the acting head of the State Fiscal Service.

The Cabinet of Ministers took the decision in compliance with respective resignation statement earlier submitted by Prodan himself.

Oleksandr Vlasov will be the acting head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine during the tender.