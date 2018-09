Source: SACPO Asks MP Onyschenko To Admit Guilt, Pay UAH 3 Billion As Compensation In Plea Deal With Investiga

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has proposed that Member of Parliament Oleksandr Onyschenko (independent) and the other people involved in the case involving embezzlement of funds during implementation of agreements on joint operations with companies affiliated with him admit their guilt and refund UAH 3 billion to the state as part of a plea deal with investigators.

A law-enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Investigators have offered a plea a deal... However, they need to pay compensation for the damage they caused and admit their guilt. Compensation for the damage must be in the form payment of real money into the state budget and not promissory notes," the source said.

According to him, lawyers for Onyschenko and the others involved in the case have disappeared since these conditions were set and they are not keeping in tough.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a law-enforcement source recently said that Onyschenko and other people involved in the case were willing to reach a deal with investigators.

According to the source, lawyers for the people involved in the case went to the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office on July 25 to express their readiness to make a deal.

The Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office asked them to submit their proposals for consideration.