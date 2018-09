The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has raised the floor wholesale and retail prices for alcoholic drinks.

Respective executive order was approved at the governmental meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the floor retail prices for vodka have been raised by 12.4% or UAH 9.85 to UAH 89.4 per bottle (0.5 liter).

Floor wholesale prices for vodka have been raised (deriving from 1 liter of hard spirit) by 19.5% or UAH 52.33 to UAH 321, and the retail ones by 12.4% or UAH 49.24 to UAH 447.

The end-product price is determined through multiplying the set floor price by the potency of alcoholic drinks in percents by the volume of packaging in liters and through later divided of the results by 100%.

Therefore, the lowest retail price per bottle of vodka (0.5 liter) has been raised from UAH 79.55 to UAH 89.4.

A 0.5-liter bottle of three-star cognac will cost UAH 128.3 (growth by 7.4%), four-star cognac - UAH 139.3 (8%) five-star cognac - UAH 151.7 (9.5%).

The floor wholesale prices for whiskey, rum, and gin have been raised by 12.2% or UAH 74 to UAH 682, and the retail ones - by 12% or UAH 96 to UAH 895.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has increased the floor retail price of vodka by 14% to UAH 79.55/0.5 liter.

The current floor retail price of vodka in Ukraine is UAH 69.78/0.5 liter.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also increased the floor retail prices of brandy by 6.5-6.6%, wines by 7.1-13.3%, and other alcohol beverages.

The government resolution will take effect ten days after the date of publication.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine has moved forward with an initiative to increase the floor retail price of vodka by 14% to UAH 79.55/0.5 liter.

The previous increase in the floor retail price of vodka was in November 2016.

The excise duty on vodka has increased by 20% in 2017.

The Ukrvodka association advocates increasing the floor retail price of vodka to UAH 79.9/0.5 liter.