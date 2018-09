The Riverine-2018 military drills (Ukraine - Romania) have started in Odesa region.

Press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The drills will take part at a section of the Danube river from Izmayil (Odesa region) to Brăila (Romania).

The exercises will last until September 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Rapid Trident-2018 have started in Lviv region.