Ukraine Pays USD 606.8 Million To IMF Under Stand By Program

In August, Ukraine paid the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 456.7 million in special drawing rights or about USD 606.8 million under the stand by program.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to the NBU, early in August, Ukraine paid the IMF USD 360 million to redeem the loan principal and USD 86.8 million in interest.

On August 31, Ukraine paid 114.3 million in special drawing rights or about USD 160 million.

The next payment worth 51.049 million in special drawing rights is scheduled for early November.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved its credit program for Ukraine worth USD 17.01 billion.

Early in May, it provided the first tranche under the stand-by program worth USD 3.19 billion.