The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has abolished the state controls on sugar production and sale.

With 226 votes required, 263 lawmakers voted second reading of bill No.4532, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law on state regulation of sugar production and sale was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in 1999.

The law will take effect in one month after the date of publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2017, the Ukrtsukor association urged the Verkhovna Rada at the earliest possible date to vote for adoption of the draft law abolishing state controls on sugar production and sale.

In April 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed that the Verkhovna Rada abolishes state controls on sugar production and sale.