Rada Committee Wants Rada To Return Bill Introducing Blockade Of Websites Without Court Decisions

The Verkhovna Rada committee for introduction of IT and communications recommends the Verkhovna Rada to return bill No.6688 introducing possibilities of blocking websites without court decisions.

The parliamentary committee adopted the decision at its sitting on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The author of the bill - Verkhovna Rada member Ivan Vinnyk from the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko - did not come to the sitting of the committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada committee for introduction of IT and communications intends to draft jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine a bill on cyber security.

Early in 2018, the Information Policy Ministry intended to expand the list of websites for closure due to their threat to the information security of Ukraine.