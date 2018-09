The Healthcare Ministry of Ukraine has commissioned the unified register of professional medical examinations.

The press service of the Healthcare Ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Starting September 2018, data of professional medical examinations of Ukrainians are stored in one electronic system. This novelty of the Healthcare Ministry will introduce the proper order of professional medical examinations and will make impossible using forged certificates and forged health permits. The professional medical examination is compulsory for drivers in Ukraine, people who possess arms, nurses, teachers, students, employees of the catering industry, and trade," reads the statement.

