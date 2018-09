The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has opened its ninth session.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy announced this at the Tuesday plenary meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The participants in the meeting are members of the Ukrainian Government led by Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, foreign ambassadors, heads of central executive bodies and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

A total of 375 MPs registered for the meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has submitted draft amendments to the Constitution to enshrine Ukraine's aspirations to become a member of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and to abolish the Constitution’s provision that allows a foreign country to lease a military base in Ukraine.