Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin states that about a million Ukrainian citizens annually leave the country to work and live abroad.

The minister said this on the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that a total of 1.4 million Ukrainians live and work in the Republic of Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine Jan Piekło said that the Ukrainians working in Poland sent about UAH 100 billion to Ukraine in 2017.