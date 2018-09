Ryanair (Ireland), the largest low-cost airline in Europe, opened the first flight from Ukraine - Kyiv - Berlin (Germany).

The correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reported this from the scene.

The plane flew at 02:25 p.m. to the Boryspil international airport (Kyiv region).

The flight will be operated 4 times a week - on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

At the same time, Denys Parabas, chief executive officer for sales and marketing of the airline, noted that the loading of this flight is 95%.

In turn, the Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelian expects that next year Ryanair will start flying from 5 more airports of Ukraine.

Also, the general director of the airport Pavlo Riabikin said that the entering of the airline in Boryspil will bring it an additional 140,000 passengers before the end of 2018.

"This year, Ryanair became the 8th new carrier that flew to Boryspil airport, and we expect about 140,000 additional passengers, according to the schedule," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, Ryanair agreed all the slots for performing previously announced flights with the Boryspil airport.

Previously, President Petro Poroshenko stated that he allows the launch of Ryanair flights to/from Ukraine until October.

In March, Ryanair announced that it intends to begin flights to Barcelona, ​​Bratislava, Warsaw, Vilnius, Wroclaw, Gdansk, London (Stansted airport), Krakow, Poznan and Stockholm from Boryspil airport.

In January, Minister of Infrastructure Omelian announced that he expected the start of Ryanair flights in 2018, and in February the minister confirmed the resumption of negotiations and stated that the air carrier is not going to reduce the number of flights announced in March 2017.

Earlier, the airline refused plans to open flights to Ukraine in connection with accusations of the director general of the Boryspil airport Pavlo Riabikin in political pressure and lawsuits from the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) airline demanding compensation of UAH 20.05 million of losses incurred in connection with the need to reduce prices for own flights due to low prices for competitor's tickets.