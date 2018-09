President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko urges the Verkhovna Rada to support his appeal to the Kyiv city council to rename Ivana Kudri Street in Kyiv After Senator John McCain Street.

Verkhovna Rada member Iryna Lutsenko from the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko, who is the representative of the President at the parliament, announced this at a meeting of the parliamentary conciliatory council on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 26, 2018, President Petro Poroshenko expressed his condolences to the American people on the death of U.S. Republican Senator John McCain.