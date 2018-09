Bohdan Danylyshyn, the chairperson of the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine, predicts deflation in Ukraine in August.

He said this live on 112 Ukraine television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In January - July we have (inflation of) 8.9%, which is within the corridor projected by the National Bank. As for August we are expecting some deflation processes," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2018, the consumer prices decreased by 0.7%.