In July 2018, the profit of commercial banks made UAH 1.501 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at late July 2018, banks' revenues made UAH 108.913 billion and expenditures made UAH 99.144 billion.

Therefore, in the first seven months of 2018, the banks earned UAH 9.769 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the loss of commercial banks made UAH 24.4 million.

In 2016, the loss made UAH 159 billion.

Banks' revenues and expenditures as at August 1: