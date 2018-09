Poroshenko: Ecumenical Patriarchate Claims Its Right To Grant Autocephaly Without Agreement Of Other Churches

The Ecumenical Patriarchate has decided that it has every right to provide autocephaly without agreement from other churches.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ecumenical Patriarchate has endorsed a decision about the right of the Ecumenical Patriarch to provide all countries with the right to create local churches without taking into consideration the opinion of Moscow. This concerns Ukraine first of all and its right to create the local composite Ukrainian Orthodox Church," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 1, 2018, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate denied that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I had informed Patriarch Kirill of Moscow about the decision to provide autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.