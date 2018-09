Poroshenko To Visit U.S. On August 31-September 1 To Honor Senator McCain’s Memory

President Petro Poroshenko intends to travel to the United States from August 31 to September 1 to honor the memory of Senator John McCain.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will pay a private visit to the United States of America from August 31 to September 1, 2018, to attend a farewell ceremony for U.S. Senator John McCain," the statement said.

Before flying to Washington, Poroshenko said that he intended to honor McCain’s memory on behalf of the people of Ukraine and himself because he considered him as a great friend of Ukraine and an outstanding personality.

Because the visit is private, Poroshenko will fly to Washington on a commercial airliner.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko has traveled to the United States to honor the memory of McCain, who died on August 25.