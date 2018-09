Bohdan Danylyshyn, the chairperson of the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine, predicts that the exchange rate of the hryvnia will be at the end of 2018 28.5 UAH/USD.

He said this live on the Fifth Channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think we do everything to see the hryvnia at the level of 28.5 UAH/USD at the end of the year," he said.

He says there are no reasons for any panic.

He says the hryvnia is likely to revaluate in the spring 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since early 2018, the hryvnia rate in the interbank has fallen by 0.7% from 28.07 UAH/USD to 28.27 UAH/USD in the interbank currency market on August 30.