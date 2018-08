Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 1.1 Billion In July

Preliminary data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine indicates that in July 2018, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments amounted to USD 1.1 billion.

The Ukrainian central bank has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The deficit of the current account of balance of payments rose to USD 1.1 billion in July," reads the statement.

In the first seven months of 2018, the deficit of the current account expanded to USD 1.7 billion against USD 0.7 billion registered in the first seven months of 2017.

In July 2018, export of goods rose by 12.6% year over year to USD 3.3 billion.

In July 2018, imports grew by 24.9% year over year to USD 5 billion.

In the first seven months of 2018, imports grew by 15.6% year over year to USD 30.5 billion.

Net inflow of capital in July made USD 0.9 billion (USD 0.1 billion in July 2017).

Net inflow of direct foreign investment amounted to USD 142 million in July. The real economy sector accounted for 83% of the direct foreign investment.

In the first seven months of 2018, the net inflow of direct foreign investment amounted to USD 1.3 billion.

The deficit of the balance of payment amounted to USD 170 million in July.

The international reserves decreased to USD 17.7 billion.

The international reserves cover 3 months of upcoming import.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the deficit of the current account made USD 3.8 billion, according to preliminary estimates of the National Bank of Ukraine.